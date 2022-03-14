Woman kills son, attempts suicide after knowing husband’s infidelity

Hyderabad: A Mettuguda resident by the name of Thappeta Divya Teja cut her son’s wrists and neck, made him drink sanitizer while she did the same, and jumped off the roof of a house. The one-year-old child died on the spot while the woman survived.

On investigation, police found that the woman resorted to this behavior after finding out that her husband, a man by the name of Thappeta Mahendar, had been intimately involved with another woman.

Further investigation found that the husband had married Divya Teja on the pretext of being a CA, but in fact, was unemployed.

According to the police report, he had not been caring for his wife since their marriage last year. He, along with his family, had been harassing her for additional dowry to build another story to their house. The woman is currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries to her legs.