Woman kills two children, dies by suicide in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

She committed suicide by hanging herself.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2026 1:18 pm IST
Representational image
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman killed her two children and later committed suicide at Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana over family issues on Monday, March 2.

This gruesome incident took place in Gollagudem village in Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to police, differences had been going on between Mekala Mahesh Yadav and Aishwarya, a couple from Gollagudem village, for some time. Due to this, there had been frequent fights. Following the issue, Aishwarya went to her mother’s house along with her two children and had been staying there for some weeks. On Monday, Aishwarya came to her grandmother’s house along with her two children.

At night, Aishwarya throttled the two children with a pillow and killed them. Later, she also committed suicide by hanging herself.

After receiving information about the incident from locals, the police reached the spot and inspected it. A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

