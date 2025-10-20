Woman kills two children, end life in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A woman killed her two children and died by suicide in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Monday October 20.

The deceased was identified as Kunchala Nagalakshmi, 26, her son Bhavan Sai, 7, and her daughter Avanthika, 9. According to Nalgonda police, Nagalakhmi argued with her husband, Ramesh, on Sunday, October 19.

After the quarrel, Ramesh left the house and switched off his mobile phone. As the door of their home was locked from the inside, their neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police.

On reaching, police found the bodies of Nagalakshmi and her two children in the house. Nagalakshmi hanged herself after killing her two children. In 2014, Ramesh had migrated to Nalgonda with his family from Andhra Pradesh.

Ramesh was working as a labourer.

In a similar incident on October 14, a woman killed her twins and died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Balanagar.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Sai Lakshmi, is a resident of Padmanagar colony phase 1, Balanagar. Lakshmi was married to Anil Kumar. She reportedly strangled her two-year-old twin children and later jumped from the third floor of her residential building complex.

She suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.