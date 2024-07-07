Woman makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend at Bengaluru airport; detained

Bengaluru: Somebody has rightly put it that “love makes you do crazy things!” but a 29-year-old woman from Pune took a step further for her long-distance partner, which was even crazier.

The woman, identified as Indra Rajwar, found herself entangled in legal trouble after she allegedly placed a hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in an attempt to prevent her boyfriend from boarding his flight to Mumbai.

The incident took place on June 26 and was categorised as a Non-Cognisable Register (NCR) incident. However, the case has now been elevated, and an FIR under IPC Section 505(1)(B) was registered for making statements leading to public mischief.

Sources suggest that Rajwar informed the airport authorities that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was carrying a bomb in his luggage.

Upon investigation, the airport police launched a thorough frisking and search only to find out that it was a hoax, deeming the call non-specific. Later, it was discovered the couple were present at the airport that evening and were spotted conversing in the departure lounge before the hoax call was made, as both were flying separately to Mumbai on different flights.

Subsequently, Rajwar was detained by the KIA police, where she admitted to making the hoax call because she did not want her boyfriend to leave.

Further investigations are underway, and more details are awaited.