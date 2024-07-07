Woman makes hoax bomb threat to stop boyfriend at Bengaluru airport; detained

Rajwar informed the airport authorities that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was carrying a bomb in his luggage

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 7th July 2024 5:33 pm IST
Woman makes fake bomb threat to Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend from flying; detained
Representational photo

Bengaluru: Somebody has rightly put it that “love makes you do crazy things!” but a 29-year-old woman from Pune took a step further for her long-distance partner, which was even crazier.

The woman, identified as Indra Rajwar, found herself entangled in legal trouble after she allegedly placed a hoax bomb threat call to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in an attempt to prevent her boyfriend from boarding his flight to Mumbai.

Also Read
NFIW condemns Karnataka govt’s ‘proposal’ on gender neutral rape laws

The incident took place on June 26 and was categorised as a Non-Cognisable Register (NCR) incident. However, the case has now been elevated, and an FIR under IPC Section 505(1)(B) was registered for making statements leading to public mischief.

MS Education Academy

Sources suggest that Rajwar informed the airport authorities that her boyfriend, Mir Raza Mehdi, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was carrying a bomb in his luggage.

Upon investigation, the airport police launched a thorough frisking and search only to find out that it was a hoax, deeming the call non-specific. Later, it was discovered the couple were present at the airport that evening and were spotted conversing in the departure lounge before the hoax call was made, as both were flying separately to Mumbai on different flights.

Subsequently, Rajwar was detained by the KIA police, where she admitted to making the hoax call because she did not want her boyfriend to leave.

Further investigations are underway, and more details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 7th July 2024 5:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button