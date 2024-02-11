Woman passenger slaps TSRTC bus conductor in Hyderabad

Earlier, a 28-year-old Hyderabad woman was arrested for assaulting a TSRTC bus conductor.

Sameer Khan | Published: 11th February 2024 10:24 am IST
Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a woman slapped Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductor in Attapur, Hyderabad, on Saturday morning.

According to the details of the incident, the woman wanted the bus that was en route from Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh to stop at an unscheduled stop at pillar number 143. When the conductor did not entertain her request, she slapped him.

Following the incident, police registered a case under section 332 of the IPC. However, the identity of the woman has not been established.

This is not the first similar incident. Earlier, a 28-year-old Hyderabad woman, Sameena Begum, was arrested for assaulting a TSRTC bus conductor.

Video: Hyderabad woman held for assaulting TSRTC bus conductor

In the video of the incident on January 31, the woman can be seen creating a nuisance on a TSRTC bus and using abusive words. She also kicked the TSRTC bus conductor.

During the altercation, the woman was heard threatening the conductors of the bus that belongs to Hayatnagar Depot-1, Hyderabad.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed by the TSRTC official at LB Nagar police station. Later, the woman was arrested.

