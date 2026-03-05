Woman pours hot water on 4-year-old grandson for spraying paint on her

Nagpur: Enraged over her four-year-old grandson spraying paint on her while playing, his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on the child, resulting in scalding injuries, in the Koradi area of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday, March 4.

The incident, which occurred on March 3 in Ward No 2 of the Aramshin area, was captured on CCTV camera.

According to police, Om Harish Wange (4) was playing outside his house with a spray bottle filled with paint.

He accidentally sprayed paint on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray, who was filling a bucket with water heated on Holi wood. Enraged, she allegedly poured the boiling water on the boy, a police official said.

Om suffered severe burns below the waist and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur. Doctors estimate 45 per cent burns.

Police have initiated the process to register an offence against the woman.

