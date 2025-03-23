Woman serves iftar at Delhi’s Jama Masjid spreading communal harmony

For the last three years, a young Hindu woman has been serving iftar during the holy month of Ramzan at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid, breaking religious barriers and winning hearts. Her presence symbolises the power of compassion and communal harmony.

Since the beginning of Ramzan, Neha Bharti has been serving iftari to Muslims every day along with her friends near Gate no 3 of the Jama Masjid. She believes that festivals are for everyone regardless of religion, the Brut India reported.

“There is constant negative news regarding religion on social media platforms. I always felt this was not right. I am aware that I cannot do it all alone but yes, I can do some things on my own,” she was quoted by Brut India.

Neha’s family have been very supportive. “My family told me, ‘If you climb the ladder of love, who knows many others may follow,'” she said.

Initially unsure of where to begin, Neha chose Jama Masjid as it is located close to her home and serves as a gathering place for many during Ramzan.

Neha initially relied on her parents and friends for funds to serve iftar. “A group of friends and I started with small amounts and shared our work on social media. As people took notice, support began pouring in,” she said. What makes her happiest is seeing donations come from the Hindu community, eager to help Muslims. Over time, they started receiving not just money but also food products for iftar, with many contributing through online donations.

Neha recalls her first day of distributing iftari in Jama Masjid. “I remember my first day. I usually apply bindi. As I was distributing the iftari, some Muslims were shocked to see me. They asked, ‘Are you a Muslim?’ to which I replied ‘I am a Hindu’,” Neha brims with joy.

Neha describes the experience as beyond anything she could have imagined. “Firstly a Hindu was distributing iftari in Jama Masjid and secondly, it was a woman,” she smiled.

Neha also points out that with support also comes criticism. “Many started commenting on my social media feeds that I am doing this for popularity, for show-off. I would just want to say to them that if this kind of ‘show-off’ harpers communal love so be it,” she signs off.

Neha graduated from Delhi University and opened an NGO called Raah. Her journey from an idea to a daily commitment reflects the power of simple yet meaningful gestures in bridging religious and social gaps.

Netizens praise Neha

Neha’s videos have received love in abundance from many communities. Many have praised and blessed her for her matured thinking and for not falling prey to divisive communal forces.

One X user said, “No religion is bigger than humanity”

Another X user said, “Very true and love will eventually prevail always. I never lit crackers in Deepawali thinking its associated with a particular faith I always think it’s an Indian Festivity just as Winning a Cricket match”



