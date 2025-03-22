Woman stabbed by mentally-ill migrant worker in Pocharam IT corridor

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman was stabbed to death by a 30-year-old mentally unstable migrant worker in the Pocharam IT Corridor of Medchal Malkajgiri district on Saturday afternoon, March 22.

Hapna Hembram from West Bengal had gone to meet other workers from his state who worked at the Infosys office in Pocharam IT Corridor on Friday.

The following day, while the area was bustling with activity with many people around, Hembram suddenly stabbed a child on the road outside the Infosys building. As he was holding a knife in his hand, people didn’t dare to go near him and started running away from him.

The injured woman was quickly shifted to a nearby hospital. However, she died while undergoing treatment.

Also Read Class 10 student crushed under bus in Gachibowli

According to reports, the migrant worker was sitting silently near Surya Hospital. He suddenly started shouting and started throwing stones at the motorists on the Hyderabad-Warangal national highway. He damaged cars parked and started attacking people with his knife.

Some of the youngsters who tried to catch him also suffered stab wounds. With much difficulty, the people caught him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. As per reports, the police believe that he may have perpetrated the act as he was mentally ill.