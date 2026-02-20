Woman stabs husband in Guntur after TV volume dispute

Hyderabad: A domestic argument over the television volume allegedly turned deadly in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Thursday, February 19, after a woman is accused of stabbing her live-in partner to death at their residence in the TIDCO Housing Colony.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Ahmed, aged 27, an air-conditioner mechanic by profession.

According to reports, Ahmed had been living with his partner, Kranthi, for some time in the government-constructed housing complex.

Police said the incident occurred following an argument between the couple after Ahmed reportedly asked Kranthi to lower the volume of the television.

The altercation escalated, and in a fit of rage, she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Ahmed sustained severe injuries and collapsed at the scene. Neighbours alerted authorities, and he was later declared dead.

Woman detained, case filed

Police have registered a case and detained the woman for questioning. A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the fatal assault.

Further details are awaited.