Woman stripped off her hijab by attackers in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

A young Muslim woman was brutally assaulted by members of her community, with one of her attackers trying to pull her hijab in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, prompting the UP police to take action against the attackers. Six people have been arrested so far.

The incident took place on April 12 in the city’s Khalapar area.

In the video, the 20-year-old woman screams in horror as one of her attackers forcibly removes her hijab while others physically assault and abuse her.

The woman was accompanying a Hindu man, a colleague of her mother. She was at the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to collect her mother’s EMI on behalf of the bank.

Later, she lodged a complaint at the Kaalapur police station, giving details of the incident. “There were around 8-10 men. They pulled my burqa and clothes as I tried to save myself. They made a video of the attack and threatened to make it viral,” her police complaint stated.

A case has been registered under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 191 (rioting) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Muzaffarnagar city deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Raju Kumar said that the Muslim woman and her companion were returning home after collecting a loan installment. “An investigation has been initiated. So far, six people have been arrested. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the remaining group,” the police officer said.

Later, visuals from the police station showed the arrested men limping as they were escorted by officers. However, several social media users speculated that the limping was ‘staged.’