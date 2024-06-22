Woman thrashed brutally with stick in MP, bystanders film video

A woman was thrashed brutally by a group of men in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, surrounded by bystanders who chose to film rather than help the woman.

The group of men thrashed the woman mercilessly. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media leading to outrage by netizens. Following this authorities took swift action and launched an investigation into the incident.

“A video was circulating on social media that shows an unknown man beating a woman. As soon as the video went viral, my team took cognisance of the matter and launched a probe. We found out the area where the incident took place,” NDTV quoted Dhar Suprintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Singh.

The incident has gained special traction as it took place in the constituency of the newly appointed Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur. However, the minister has not commented on the issue.

The main accused in the case has been identified and been taken into custody. The other accused are being traced down and will be soon taken under arrest.

Such incidents throw light on the need for stricter punishments for atrocities on women.