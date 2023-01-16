Woman with backpack – How a pic is changing her life

The woman is 40-year-old Rizwana, who is no food delivery agent but works as a domestic help.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th January 2023 4:32 pm IST
Woman with backpack - How a pic is changing her life
Woman with Swiggy backpack (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: Someone clicked a picture of a burqa-clad woman, with a Swiggy backpack, walking down a road in Lucknow and posted it on social media.

The photograph went viral within hours and netizens began praising the woman for breaking stereotypes and showing immense grit.

However, no one could make out who the woman was as the pic was taken from behind and did not show her face.

Finally, the truth was revealed and the woman is 40-year-old Rizwana, who is no food delivery agent but works as a domestic help.

“I work as a maid in people’s houses in the morning and evening and manage to earn Rs 1,500. I also work as a hawker and sell disposable glasses and clothing at little businesses and stalls in the market in the afternoon. I receive Rs 2 per packet. In all, I make about Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 every month. The money keeps the fire in my kitchen burning,” said Rizwana.

Rizwana is a mother of four — 22-year-old Lubna, 19-year-old Bushra, seven-year-old Nashra, and youngest son Md Yashi.

Also Read
Swiggy’s losses jump 2X to Rs 3,629 cr in FY22, layoffs coming

Lubna is married and lives with her in-laws nearby.

The other children live with Rizwana in one room in Janata Nagar Colony.

Her husband, whom she married 23 years ago, left home for good without any warning or notice. He was a rickshaw-puller but after his rickshaw got stolen one day, he took to begging and then just disappeared.

When asked about her Swiggy bag, Rizwana said: “I needed a strong bag to keep disposable glasses and cups. So, I bought it for Rs 50 from a person selling it at the Daliganj bridge. Since then, I have been carrying my stuff in this bag. I do not work for Swiggy. I walk to the market for work carrying all my goods in this bag. I cover about 20-to-25 kms every day.”

Referring to her photograph has gone viral on the social media, Rizwana said: “A shopkeeper showed me the pic and told me how it has gone viral. Following this, a person came to meet me and asked for my bank details. Since the incident, I have received help from a few other people as well and it appears that my life is changing for the better.”

Rizwana, who was apparently unaware of the food delivery services till now, says “people have told me about Swiggy and I would like to take up the job but the problem is that I do not have any mode of transport with me”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button