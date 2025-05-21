Woman’s body stuffed in a suitcase found near railway track on Bengaluru outskirts

Bengaluru: The body of an unidentified female was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the railway tracks in Chandapura, located in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Wednesday, May 21, police said.

No apparent injury marks were visible on the body, they said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the woman, whose age is estimated to be at least 18 or above, and whose identity is yet to be established. However, some reports suggest that the body was that of a 10-year-old child.

She may have been murdered elsewhere. It appears that after killing, the accused stuffed the body inside the suitcase to dispose of it in an isolated place.

According to the initial inquiry, it appears that the suitcase with the stuffed body was allegedly thrown from a moving train, he said.

The abandoned suitcase was spotted by a passerby who alerted the police.

“Since no apparent injuries were visible on the body, we suspect that she would have been either strangled or smothered. However, only after the postmortem, we would be able to ascertain the exact cause of her death,” he added.

Bengaluru Rural superintendent of police, CK Baba, said, “We have begun our investigation and have registered a case of murder at Suryanagar police station. It appears that the suitcase was thrown most likely from a running train. The suitcase contained only the body– no ID or personal belongings were found. We will continue investigating the case thoroughly.”

(With inputs from PTI)