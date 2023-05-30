Woman’s scream for cockroach creates mayhem in Tel Aviv cafe

People started to run in fear of a terror attack, pushing and overturning chairs and tables.

Published: 30th May 2023 8:46 pm IST
Woman’s screams at cockroach spark fears of terror attack in Tel Aviv cafe
Cafe after panic (Photo: Twitter)

A woman’s fear of spotting a cockroach brought chaos at the Dizengoff Cafe in Tel Aviv as people around feared a terror attack.

As the woman screamed in panic, she overturned the table making everyone around panicky. People started running towards the EXIT, pushing each other and overturning tables.

Two people were slightly injured as glass was reportedly shattered in the mayhem.

On arrival of the police, the real reason for the scream was found it.

“It was the scariest thing that ever happened to me,” one of the eyewitnesses was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

“People overturned tables and everyone around started screaming and running and trampling each other. A lot of glasses shattered on the way, and people fell on the glass and got cut,” she added. 

