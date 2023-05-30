10k Indian workers to replace Palestinians: Israeli government

The Israeli government is set to replace Palestinian workers with 10,000 Indians in construction and nursing fields, local media reported. The transition will be done in phases.

The final agreement is still being worked out between Israeli and Indian officials, according to the Hebrew daily Walla.

“We expect the agreement to be approved shortly. We will soon set up the necessary mechanisms to employ skilled labour in a proper and supervised manner,” a spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Population and Immigration said.

Workers from India are hard-working, experienced and fluent in English, the spokesman added.

It is reported that Palestinian workers make an important contribution to the construction sector of the Israeli market.

However, security incidents, military escalation and the lack of a political solution make the dependence on workers from India – who are not affected by these factors – an attractive and important element for the Israeli economy.