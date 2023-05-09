Jaishankar holds talks with Israel foreign minister on cooperation in defence

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, focussing on cooperation in areas of defence, agriculture and water.

“Productive and wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @elicoh1 of Israel this afternoon. The main pillars of our strategic partnership – agriculture, water, defence & security – are taking our ties forward. New agreements in water & agriculture today underline the potential to do more,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting with Cohen.

He also informed that discussions were held in cooperation in high-tech, digital and innovation and also connectivity, mobility tourism, finance and health sectors.

Both the leaders noted the progress in I2U2 and cooperation in multilateral fora. They also exchanged perspectives on their respective regions, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders also initiated an agreement in the area of mobility.

Cohen on his part said that he had an “excellent meeting with the Foreign Minister of India – @DrSJaishankar. We are strengthening ties with the most populous country in the world, and expanding cooperation in the fields of cyber, agriculture and water”.

“Our cooperation will strengthen Israel’s position in the world and stability in the Middle East,” Cohen tweeted.

The Israel Foreign Minister, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday on a scheduled three-day visit, cut short his trip and is returning back to Tel Aviv on Tuesday night owing to some pressing concerns.