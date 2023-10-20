Women are not slaves of their mothers or mothers-in-law: Kerala HC

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th October 2023 11:45 am IST
Kerala HC orders police to protect Asianet offices

Kochi: Maintaining that a woman’s decisions are no way “inferior” to them, the Kerala High Court, while dealing with a divorce case, orally observed that women are not slaves of their mothers and mothers-in-law.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation on Thursday while looking into a family court order which had dismissed a divorce plea filed by the wife while calling her complaints part of “ordinary wear and tear.”

The same order advised the parties (estranged spouses) to act in line with the “sanctity of married life by burying their difference of opinion.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
SC notice to Air India over plea for more compensation for Kerala plane crash

But the High Court pointed out that the family court order was very problematic and patriarchal. “Patriarchal to the core. I’m sorry that’s not the way the ethos of 2023 continues,” said Ramachandran.

Incidentally, it was the estranged husband’s counsel who pointed out that the family court order had called for the wife to listen to what her mother and mother-in-law had to say on the issue.

Ramachandran remarked a woman’s decisions cannot be treated as inferior to her mother’s or that of her mother-in-law. “Women are not slaves of their mothers or mothers-in-law,” observed Ramachandran.

The judge also took exception to a submission made by the husband’s lawyer that the disputes at hand were easily solvable and could be settled out of court.

Reacting to the husband’s counsel submission, Ramachandran made it clear that he could only direct an out-of-court settlement if the woman also was willing to explore the same. “She has a mind of her own. Will you tie her up and force mediation? This is exactly why she was forced to leave you. Behave well, be a man,” said the high court judge.

He gave the nod for the estranged woman’s plea that the divorce proceedings can be transferred to a court at Thalassery to suit her convenience as she was a working professional and also allowed her mother- in-law to appear before the court through video conference.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th October 2023 11:45 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button