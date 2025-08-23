Women form 8.6 pc of Telangana police, lower than national average

Despite large-scale recruitment in the past, women officers constitute just 8.6 percent of Telangana’s police force across 764 stations, which is below the national average of 12.32 percent.
The issue came to light during a two-day conference, “1st Conference for Women in Police, Marking Historic Step Toward Gender-Inclusive Policing” held on August 21 and 22, at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy.
The conference highlighted challenges faced by women police officials, including instances of gender bias, limited advancement opportunities, restricted restrooms, workplace harassment and long working hours.
The conference wrapped up with both immediate and long-term reform proposals to boost women’s role and representation in policing and better opportunities and facilities for women in the Telangana police.
Key recommendations to boost women’s role in Telangana police
- Conducting mandatory gender-sensitisation training at state, district, and police station levels through one-day simultaneous sessions, with accountability placed on unit officers and SHOs.
- Phasing out gender-specific titles (like WPC/WSI) and adopting a unified nomenclature across all ranks.
- Assigning women to key traffic duties to enhance visibility and public trust.
- Ensuring at least 10 percent representation of women in all advanced training modules, with a gradual increase over time.
- Reserving a fixed percentage of women SHOs in both women and non-women police stations across every unit, beginning with at least one per unit or zone.
- Incorporating gender parity in SHO performance appraisals and inspection notes.
- Providing specialised training for women ASIs and head constables in investigation, cybercrime, narcotics, and anti-riot drills.