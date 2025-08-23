Women form 8.6 pc of Telangana police, lower than national average

Despite large-scale recruitment in the past, women officers constitute just 8.6 percent of Telangana’s police force across 764 stations, which is below the national average of 12.32 percent.

The issue came to light during a two-day conference, “1st Conference for Women in Police, Marking Historic Step Toward Gender-Inclusive Policing” held on August 21 and 22, at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy.

The conference highlighted challenges faced by women police officials, including instances of gender bias, limited advancement opportunities, restricted restrooms, workplace harassment and long working hours.

The conference wrapped up with both immediate and long-term reform proposals to boost women’s role and representation in policing and better opportunities and facilities for women in the Telangana police.

Key recommendations to boost women’s role in Telangana police