Women targetted in ‘Bulli Bai’ lash out at sympathisers of the accused

With regards to the recent “Bulli bai app” in which Indian Muslim women were “auctioned off” online, it has emerged that the accused in the case are Shweta Singh an 18-year-old from Uttarakhand, Vishal Jha, a 21-year-old studying in Bangalore, and Mayank Rawal, also a resident of Uttarakhand.

While there is no certainty on to what extent these three individuals were involved in the “auction”, it is worth noting that the auction itself was derogatory and offensive to Muslim women as it bore proof to an Islamophobic and sexist mentality plaguing the country.

While the act itself received vehement condemnation, the accused haven’t been met with severe criticism from prominent faces from the sub-continent. For instance, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter profile and tweeted, “If Bulli Bai app mastermind is an 18-year-old, Shweta Singh who recently lost her parents cancer and COVID-19, asked the victims of Bulli Bai auction to meet the young girl and make her understand that why whatever she did was wrong.”

Akhtar further asked the victims to show the 18-year-old compassion and forgive her.

If “ bully bai” was really masterminded by an 18 year old girl who has recently lost her parents to cancer n Corona I think the women or some of them meet her and like kind elders make her understand that why what ever she did was wrong . Show her compassion and forgive her . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 5, 2022

This stirred a massive outrage on the internet. Several women targetted by the Bulli Bai auction took to Twitter and asked Javed Akhtar to not impart lectures on compassion and forgiveness.

As it should be obvious, the only opinion worth listening to in the entire scandal is that of the women who were indecently auctioned off.

Following are the reactions from the targetted women in Bulli Bai auction:

As a victim I’m just gonna say this –

Please don’t give us lecture on compassion. She showed none when she auctioned off someone her mother’s age. Even the vilest of the vile would rethink before doing that. And she committed a crime, not a mistake, that could be forgiven. https://t.co/Ku7ovEXzn2 — Catty Stark. (@CatWomaniya) January 5, 2022

Journalist Rahul Kanwal took to his Twitter profile and tweeted that an 18-year-old girl is quite an exceptional and an unexpected mastermind and he further sympathised with her personal loss and financial distress.

One of the women dealing with the aftermath of the auction, Sidrah took to her Twitter profile and asked Kanwal to ‘stop exceptionalising this criminality’.

the perpetrator is NOT the victim.

STOP EXCEPTIONALISING THIS CRIMINALITY.



instead, ask yourself,

WHAT HAS LED TO THIS RADICALISATION OF THE MAJORITY? https://t.co/JMtlQ1pett — Sidrah | سِدرَة (@SidrahDP) January 5, 2022

18 year old is an adult.



There are many orphans in the world no one goes about auctioning women, its psychotic.



Stop whitewashing the crimes of the Majority.#BulliBaiApp https://t.co/p0d76WScZ5 — أمينة Amina (@AminaaKausar) January 5, 2022

Sir, you really think an 18yrs old will be a ‘mastermind’?

She is just a radicalised mind. Someone hand held her into these criminal activities. Let her speak. Let the entire truth come out Sir.

She has been planted to distract.

Let’s not fall into the trap.

Please. https://t.co/hEGSWnDwhm — Sayema (@_sayema) January 5, 2022

Maa baap ko khone k dard me #MuslimWomen virodhi hogaye? Ye kaise senseless bat hai aap ka?

Chahe minor hi kyon na ho arrest ho aur punishment b mile aur un k mind set ko change karne, nafrat k jagha pyar bhar ne jail k andar intezam ho. Kyon k ye nafrat over night nahi aaya. pic.twitter.com/tmQaP4PLwG — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) January 5, 2022

Ram Bhakt Gopal was a kid.

Komal Sharma was a kid.

Kapil Gujjar was a kid.

Vishal Jha is a kid.

Shweta Singh is a kid.



If these are 'kids' you have brought up, then your society has failed. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) January 4, 2022

Amid this stirring outrage of victims, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar tweeted and drew parallel of terrorist Ajmal Kasab and accused Shweta Singh and said, Ajmal Kasab who killed innocent people in the Mumbai Attacks of 2008. He was in his twenties and came from crippling poverty.

Targetting the right-wing brigade in the country she questions if the stalwarts of Godi Media think the context justifies the crime.

That terrorist #AjmalKasab who killed so many innocent people in the #MumbaiAttacks of 2008 was also in his twenties and came from crippling poverty & all kinds of desperation. Do the stalwarts in our Godi Media think that context justifies crime? #justasking pic.twitter.com/4fzzIedPjw — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2022

Nope. No way. You’re not making anyone feel “sad” for her.



I lost family to covid also.



The perpetrators didn’t stop to think before putting me up for auction.



Didn’t spare my friends from being auctioned for rupees.



Nope. You’re not doing this. No way. https://t.co/6lHd05MgRF — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) January 5, 2022

DGP Saab, even you work for money. It's not like you woke up one day and dressed up as police to fullfill your childhood dream of being a cop. You have a duty towards us too. We expect justice for us and nothing else. https://t.co/VxJiwWIqgL — Ghazal AK (@Ghazala2402) January 5, 2022

21 yr old Vishal Jha & 18 yr old Shweta Singh, class 12th pass out gave reason why it is necessary to de radicalise the youth. The running hate factory will merely ruin their psyche as well future; & will turn them into criminals.#SulliDeal #BulliBaiApp #BulliDeals — خوشبو خان Khushboo Khan (@khushbookhan_) January 4, 2022