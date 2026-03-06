Whether you are looking to celebrate with a splash of colour, a shot of adrenaline, or a quiet moment of reflection, Hyderabad is going all out for International Women’s Day 2026. This Sunday, March 8th, the “City of Pearls” transforms into a hub of empowerment and creativity, offering everything from puppy-filled workshops to high-energy jam sessions.

Whether you are planning a day out with your “gal gang,” looking to master a new skill, or simply seeking a space to unwind and be yourself, Siasat.com’s curated list covers the most exciting and unique experiences the city has to offer this year.

Here are the top 8 events you cannot miss in Hyderabad this Women’s Day.

1. Art Picnic by Petal and Palettes

This art picnic workshop includes a guided painting session and a chance to connect with new people and unwind in a beautiful picnic setting.

Date- March 7 and 8

Time- 4 pm to 6 pm

Location- Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Ticket- Revealed during registration. Tickets are available via Petal and Palettes’ Instagram DM.

2. Clay Rose Making workshop and more

Organised by Messy Square, this Women’s Day special event includes a Clay Rose Making workshop, where you also get to meet inspiring women and share dreams and stories with them.

Date– March 8

Time- 5 pm to 7 pm

Location- SocialX Cafe, Hitech City

Ticket- Rs. 499

Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

3. Self Defence workshop and more

Organised by Endorph Community, this event includes a self-defence workshop along with a run and a rave.

Date- March 8

Time- 6 am

Location- Kompound, Nanakramguda

Ticket- Rs. 499

Tickets are available in Endorph Community’s Instagram bio.

4. Women’s Day Special Jam

Organised by The Jam Room, this is India’s first and Hyderabad’s biggest women-only Bollywood jam.

Date- March 8

Time- 5 pm to 7 pm

Location- Amnesia Sky Bar

Ticket- Rs. 899 onwards, available on BookMyShow

Note: This gathering might involve alcohol consumption.

5. Matcha Workshop with Puppies

Celebrate Women’s Day with a calming and mindful Matcha Making Workshop while puppies run around you. A great deal if you ask us.

Date- March 8

Time- 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Location- Cafe Ikigai, Kondapur

Ticket- Rs. 1299 onwards

Tickets are available on bepawsitive’s website.

6. Being Women

Organised by Nagumomu, this Being Women event includes Kalamkari painting workshop, Gond painting workshop, and Cheriyal painting workshop.

Date- March 8

Time- 11 am to 1 pm

Location- Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

Ticket- Call 9154399395 for tickets and registration

7. LULU Rising Women

Organised by LuLu Mall Hyderabad, this Women’s Day Special event includes Impact Fair Market, Workshops, Talk Sessions and an Award Night.

Date- March 6 to 8

Time- 9 am onwards

Location- Kukatpally

Ticket- Free (Tickets for workshops might vary)

8. Women’s Day Special at Wonderla

Just like every year, Wonderla is back with a sweet Women’s Day offer of buy 1 ticket and get 1 free.

Date- March 8

Time- 11 am to 6 pm

Location- Raviryal

Ticket- Rs. 1500 for two

What are your plans for Women’s Day 2026? Comment below.