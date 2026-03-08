Women’s Day 2026: Female directors who shaped Indian cinema

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, it is important to recognise the women who have played a major role in shaping Indian cinema. Over the years, several female filmmakers have broken barriers in a male-dominated industry and brought fresh perspectives to storytelling. From powerful social dramas to commercial entertainers and festival-acclaimed films, these directors have introduced unique narratives and strong characters to the big screen. Their work not only entertains audiences but also challenges social norms and highlights important issues in society. Here is a look at some remarkable women directors from India and the films that made them stand out.

1. Aparna Sen

Veteran filmmaker Aparna Sen directed the critically acclaimed film 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981. The film tells the story of an elderly Anglo Indian teacher living in Kolkata and explores themes of loneliness, ageing, and cultural identity.

2. Deepa Mehta

Acclaimed director Deepa Mehta is known for the controversial and bold film Fire (1996). The film explored relationships and sexuality in a conservative household and sparked widespread discussion across the country.

3. Kalpana Lajmi

Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi directed Darmiyaan: In Between (1997). The film explored the life of an actress and her intersex child while highlighting issues of identity, acceptance, and societal pressure.

4. Farah Khan

Popular filmmaker Farah Khan brought a grand commercial entertainer with Main Hoon Na (2004). The action comedy blended romance, patriotism, and humour and became a major Bollywood hit.

5. Zoya Akhtar

Director and producer Zoya Akhtar is known for films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. Her films explore friendship, family relationships, and ambition.

6. Gauri Shinde

Filmmaker Gauri Shinde directed the heartwarming film English Vinglish (2012), starring Sridevi. The story follows a homemaker who gains confidence after learning English.

7. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for films such as Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, which highlight small-town life and inspiring human stories.

8. Meghna Gulzar

Renowned filmmaker Meghna Gulzar directed powerful films like Talvar, Raazi, and Sam Bahadur, known for their realistic storytelling and strong emotional narratives.

9. Alankrita Shrivastava

Director Alankrita Shrivastava gained recognition for the bold drama Lipstick Under My Burkha, which explored women’s desires and challenges in a conservative society.

10. Rima Das

Filmmaker Rima Das directed the acclaimed film Village Rockstars, a coming of age story set in rural Assam that gained international recognition.

11. Kiran Rao

Director Kiran Rao recently gained attention with the critically praised film Laapataa Ladies, which tells a unique story of two brides accidentally swapped during a train journey.

12. Lakshmipriya Devi

Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi directed Boong, a Manipuri-language coming-of-age film that received global recognition and won the Best Children’s and Family Film award at the British Academy Film Awards in 2026.

These filmmakers continue to inspire audiences with their creativity and bold storytelling, proving that women directors have played a vital role in shaping Indian cinema.