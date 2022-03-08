Women’s Day Special- Crafting the future of Muslim Women Entrepreneur

Syed Ali Mujtaba

The Frank and Debbie Islam incubation center of the Department of Business Administration at Aligarh Muslim University is crafting the future of Muslim Women Entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere and definitely the bells should toll for it on the women’s day that falls on March 8.

The incubation center mentors the women in their craft, upgrading their skill base and providing them design and marketing support. This enables the incubation center to bring applique craftswomen to get trained in entrepreneurial skills to help start their small businesses.

This project was conceived during the world Alumni summit of 2008 when Mr. Ameer Ahmad (MBA1978) and Mr. A.G. Danish (MBA1988) committed Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 10 Lakh respectively for the building project

The project got a major fillip when Dr. Frank Islam, a Washington-based AMU alumnus originally from Azamgarh and his wife Debbie Driesman, through their Frank Islam and Debbie Driesman, pledged USD 2 million for this project.

In addition to the contribution of Dr. Frank, the project received contributions from other alumni, well-wishers, students, faculty members, and others from India and all over the world.

This building of this innovative project is constructed on a 3-acre plot in the Sir Syed House Complex. The Complex is the new home of the Department of Business Administration and Faculty of Management Studies and Research. The building is a state-of-the-art facility but maintains the architectural legacy of AMU.

The construction began in May 2015 and the foundation stone was laid on 15th February 2016. The Project was completed in a record time of two years, creating a facility of 50000 sq feet, containing an academic block, a faculty-cum-administrative block, a facility block comprising library & IT facilities, and open areas. Phase 1 of this Building was inaugurated on 12 Feb 2017 and it was occupied in June 2017.

Phase 2 of the project is being built with the help of Dr. Nadeem Tarin, another distinguished and committed alumnus of AMU. This phase shall house a seminar hall, an incubation center, additional classrooms, including facilities for executive training.

The additional facilities will broaden the scope of the MBA Department’s offering that has already started two additional Master’s programmes, namely MBA (Islamic Banking and Finance) and MBA (Hospital Management). Another MBA for working executive is due to be started soon. In addition, phase 2 shall provide additional space for other incubating start-ups.