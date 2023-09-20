Women’s reservation bill incomplete without OBC quota: Rahul in LS

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that he supports the women’s reservation bill but lamented that the measure was “incomplete” as it lacks quota for other backward classes.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the women’s reservation bill, he also said the President should have been invited when the transfer of proceedings took place from the old to the new Parliament building.

He also pushed for a caste census.

The MP from Wayanad said a huge step in the transfer of power to women was Panchayati Raj and the present bill was another big step.