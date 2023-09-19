Women’s Reservation Bill: Kavitha expresses ‘happiness’ and ‘hope’

Hyderabad: Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha, who has been a vocal proponent of the Women’s Reservation Bill, on Tuesday hoped that the bill would be passed in both Houses of Parliament in the current session itself.

Kavitha, who held a protest in Delhi in March this year demanding passage of the bill, expressed happiness that it has been tabled.

“It is in Lok Sabha already… We are really hoping that it will pass in the Lok Sabha tomorrow and go to Rajya Sabha as soon as possible and then get passed in this session itself,” she told mediapersons here.

The BRC MLC hoped that the Union government would take steps for further passage of the bill.

As an MP from 2014 to 2019, Kavitha vociferously demanded the tabling and enactment of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

In 2014, under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government passed an unanimous resolution in the assembly, urging the BJP-led Central government to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kavitha, daughter of Rao, had staged a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and convened a round table discussion to build consensus on the need for this transformative legislation.

Earlier this month, she had made an appeal to all political parties to unite for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Kavitha took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her jubilation after the announcement of the bill on Monday night (which was later allegedly deleted by Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel), stating, “As the Women’s Reservation Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament, it is a significant victory for every single woman in our nation. I extend my best wishes to all the citizens of our country, both sisters and brothers. With the ruling party holding a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of this bill should occur smoothly, without any obstacles.”

“Now is the time for the women of this country to take center stage in politics, a space they truly deserve. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in strengthening and shaping our democracy. Empowered women, empowering India will not be a distant dream! #TrueDemocracy #WomenInPolitics,” she further said.

Since the announcement on bill, Kavitha’s office and residence have witnessed continuous celebration, attributing this as a personal victory of Kavitha, a release said.

The BRS MLC on Monday said she was elated following reports of the Union Cabinet approving the bill. “I am elated, I am very happy and I am on cloud nine dancing away but also worried a little bit (about the format of the bill and others),” Kavita said.