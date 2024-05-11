Wonderla announces 20% discount on Hyderabad park tickets for voters

Hyderabad: In an innovative move to spread awareness about the importance of voting, Wonderla Holidays Ltd has announced an exclusive 20% discount on Wonderla Hyderabad tickets for customers showing their voting mark.

Stating that the offer will be applicable for both online and offline bookings on May 13, 14, and 15, the amusement park asserted that the ink mark would be verified at the entrance.

Highlighting the importance of voting, the Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays Ltd, Arun Chittilapilly, said, “As responsible citizens, voting is our duty towards the nation. At Wonderla, we strongly believe this initiative is our little step towards encouraging individuals to vote.”

How to avail of this offer online

Visit Hyderabad’s voting offer on Wonderland’s official website.

Select a date between May 13 and 15.

Select from park tickets or park tickets and food combos.

Tickets will be emailed after you complete your booking.

How to avail of this offer offline

Visit the park ticket counter.

Show your inked finger and the voter’s ID to get 20% off your ticket.

Note that the voter ID and the voting mark on your finger will be verified at ticket scanning. Moreover, offer tickets cannot be booked after 8 a.m. for the same-day visit.