Hyderabad: Female Inter student falls under TSRTC bus, loses life

The incident reportedly occurred at Yousufguda under the Madhura Nagar Police Station jurisdiction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th June 2024 3:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a female intermediate student in Hyderabad, died after falling under the wheels of a moving TSRTC bus while trying to get off the bus on Friday, June 14.

The incident reportedly occurred at Yousufguda under the Madhura Nagar Police Station jurisdiction.

The victim, Mehreen succumbed to her injuries after the TSRTC bus ran over her.

She was studying in her first year of Intermediate at Masters Junior College in Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

The footage of the incident shows how the student slipped and fell under the wheels of the bus.

