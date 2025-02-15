‘Won’t bend rules…’ Bandi Sanjay on Raja Singh’s resignation threat

Hyderabad: Responding to Goshamahal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh’s recent threat to resign from the party, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday, February 15, said BJP cannot amend its rules for the sake of one person.

The previous day, Raja Singh felt the party leadership ignored his reference to the nominee over the appointment of the Golconda unit president. The Golconda unit comes under Raja Singh’s legislative constituency.

Raja Singh had referred his nominee but the state leadership reportedly chose another local leader as the party’s Golconda president.

He claimed that despite suggesting a Backward Class (BC) or Scheduled Class (SC) candidate for the Golconda BJP president post, the position was reportedly given to someone closely associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Also Read Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh threatens to quit party

Bandi Sanjay said there are certain rules formulated by the BJP and as per the guidelines, the said posts across Telangana have been allocated. He said that even his reference was not considered by the party high command.

“In Karimnagar, a person of my choice was not given the post. I did not protest as it is the party state president who decides as per the central command guidelines,” said Bandi Sanjay.

Noting Raja Singh is a good person and a hard-working party worker of the Telangana BJP, Bandi Sanjay suggested the Goshamahala MLA should have refrained from talking about his issues to the media instead of addressing them with the party. “It is not good for anyone to go on the roads over small internal issues,” said Bandi Sanjay.