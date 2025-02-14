Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh threatens to quit party

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and the party’s state leadership are at a crossroads over the appointment of the Golconda unit president with the controversial leader threatening to quit the saffron party if the leadership does not agree to his referral.

The Golconda unit comes under Raja Singh’s legislative constituency. The BJP leader had referred his nominee but the leadership has reportedly chosen another local leader as the party’s Golconda president.

Raja Singh claimed that despite suggesting a Backward Class (BC) or Scheduled Class (SC) candidate for the Golconda BJP president post, the position was reportedly given to someone closely associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party

Feeling infuriated and humiliated over his dismissal, Raja Singh threatened to resign from the BJP. “It seems the party no longer needs me. No problem. We’ll see in the coming days what my power is,” he said in an audio clip accessed by Siasat.com.

Raja Singh targets Akbaruddin Owaisi

In an apparent reference to AIMIM senior leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, Raja Singh recalled the Chandrayangutta MLA’s 15-minute comment. “If Naga Sadhus are sent to Hyderabad, the persons who made the 15-minute remark will go to Pakistan,” said the Goshamahal MLA during a public meeting in Kolhapur, Maharashtra last month.

Speaking about the decline in the percentage of Hindus in Pakistan, he urged people to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement a population control law in India.