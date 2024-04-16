Raja Singh accuses Akbaruddin Owaisi of manipulating ‘bewaqoof’ Hyderabad voters

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday, April 16, said that people of Telangana will decide the fate of the Owaisi brothers and they will fall on BJP’s feet after the party comes to power in the state. He was reacting to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s statement during a public meeting in Hyderabad recently.

Owaisi had alleged that some people were allegedly trying to kill them. “It might happen that we will be jailed and poisoned in the prison, or we might be shot dead in custody. We are not afraid, we worked for people and stand as a voice of Muslims,” Akbaruddin Owaisi had said.



Responding to his statement, Raja Singh said that the Owaisi brothers need to worry for their future. “As soon as BJP government is formed both brothers will fall on our feet. We will decide what is to be done with both of you then. Rest assured, we won’t shoot or poison you. You have four more years. Loot and deceive the general public as you will until the saffron flag unfurls in Telangana,” he said.

Raja Singh also accused the party of deceiving the “bewaqoof” voters of Old City by appealing to their sentiments instead of dwelling upon the contribution of the party towards the development of the constituency in the last 4 decades.

“If you are campaigning for your brother’s victory in the parliamentary elections, you should clearly state your (AIMIM’s) contributions to the Hyderabad constituency and the plan of action for the foolish, minority voters who have ensured your victory for the past several years. But instead, you chose to play on their sentiments and deceive Muslim voters, which has been your strategy each time,” said Raja Singh addressing Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Additionally, Raja Singh made allegations against the AIMIM and the Owaisi family, claiming that they have been bowing down to the state governments for their gains, engaging in illegal land grabbing and extorting opposition leaders for money.

The Goshamahal MLA asked Akbaruddin Owaisi what development the AIMIM brought to the Old City of Hyderabad in all the years the AIMIM held power. “You all play religious politics and win the elections. Your party falls on the feet of the ruling party in the state and sails with them,” alleged Raja Singh.

Raja Singh said AIMIM leaders had ties with the late Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy-led Congress government, ex-AP (joint state) Kiran Kumar Reddy-led Congress government, BRS supremo and ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and that the AIMIM is now “falling on the feet” of (current chief minister) Revanth Reddy.

In last year’s Assembly elections, the BJP managed to win eight out of the state’s 119 seats, while the AIMIM retained its 7 constituencies in the Old City of Hyderabad. The Congress, led by Revanth Reddy, won the elections by winning 64 seats, while the BRS bagged 39.