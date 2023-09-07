Won’t oppose separate Barak land if people of valley desire so: Himanta

Silchar: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is ready to discuss the proposal of a separate Barak land if the people of the valley want it.

“If the people of Barak Valley want a separate Barak land, we will not oppose. Why should we oppose it? That is a decision to be taken in the Barak Valley. We cannot say anything.

“I as a chief minister want to live together. If somebody wants to live separately, then first he has to take consent from the people of the valley,” Sarma told reporters here.

He said if the people of the valley collectively demand a separate Barak land, the government will discuss the matter.

“If the people of Barak Valley want to be separated, we will not get in the way. That is not our job…,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also said that the draft bill to end polygamy is being prepared, and it will be tabled in the assembly by December.

Besides, the second round of operation against child marriage will commence after September 15 across the state, he added.