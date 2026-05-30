Won’t seek re-election if meters fitted on borewell motors: CM Revanth

CM A Revanth Reddy said the move to setup Rythu Discom was to have accountability, and accuracy with regard to the utilisation of power for farmers', lift irrigation, and drinking water schemes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th May 2026 8:05 pm IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy declares that Congress won't seek re-election in the next assembly elections if meters are fitted to borewell motors, or if 24 hours free power supply for farming in stalled, which are BRS' allegations against the state government.
A Rervanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Clearing the air surrounding the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders’ opposition to the Telangana Rythu Discom being established by the state government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that if “electricity reading meters are installed at the borewell motors or if the 24 hours free electricity for agriculture is stalled,” Congress will not contest in the next assembly elections.

He questioned if BRS would not contest if he stood true to his claim.

He made it clear that Rythu Discom was being established with the sole intention of providing 24 hours free electricity to the farmers.

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During a chit-chat with the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 30, Revanth Reddy said that BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was trying to instigate the farmers in times of the pink party’s existential crisis, using the issue as a lifeline.

He assured that the move to setup Rythu Discom was being done to have accountability, and accuracy with regard to the utilisation of power for farmers’ scheme, as well as its utilisation in the lift irrigation schemes and drinking water scheme (Mission Bhagiratha).

He said that presently it is not known as to how much power is being consumed for each of these schemes.

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He said that one of the objectives of the move was to ease the repair of transformers in agricultural fields, by giving some responsibilities to officials in Rythu Discom.

He also expressed confidence in purchasing power from other states on lesser prices through Rythu Discom.

Revanth Reddy made these comments in response to the criticism coming from the BRS leaders that Rythu Discom will be a curse for the farmers.

The state government has been moving swiftly to make a crucial announcement on the Rythu Discom on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on Tuesday, June 2.

Presently there are two discoms namely Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), handling the free electricity scheme for farmers, power utilisation for lift irrigation schemes, and drinking water schemes like Mission Bhagiratha.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 30th May 2026 8:05 pm IST

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