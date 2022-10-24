Won’t Speak to CPI-M cadres masquerading as journalists: Kerala Guv

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lashed out against the Governor and said that he was trying to the use the powers that he doesn't have.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th October 2022 12:56 pm IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told media persons here on Monday that he would speak to original journalists and not to CPI-M cadres masquerading as journalists.

An infuriated Governor was responding to queries by journalists before entering a public programme here. It is to be noted that Khan directed nine Vice Chancellors of the universities in the state to put in their papers on Monday.

Also Read
Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan’s facebook account hacked

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lashed out against the Governor and said that he was trying to the use the powers that he doesn’t have.

MS Education Academy

With the Chief Minister and Governor entering into a war of words, the situation in Kerala is in for a major confrontation between them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button