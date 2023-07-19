Won’t take decisions that hurt Muslim sentiments, Jagan on UCC

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured Muslims of the state that the YSRCP government “will not take any decision that will hurt their sentiments,” with regards to the Uniform Civil Code that the BJP-led centre is pushing for.

Addressing Muslim representatives who called on him on Wednesday, YS Jagan said that the Centre has not yet prepared the draft Bill on the UCC and no one knows its contents. “So speculation should be avoided,” he added.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Minority Welfare Secretary A M Imtiaz, YSRCP MLAs Abdul Hafeez Khan, Nawaz Basha, Shaik Mustafa, MLCs Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Ruhulla and several Muslim religious heads and Muslim representatives met the chief minister at his office in Amaravati.

ఒకే కడుపున పుట్టిన బిడ్డల విషయంలో ఏతండ్రైనా, ఏతల్లి అయినా ఎందుకు భేదభావాలు చూపుతారు?

మహిళలకు సమాన హక్కుల విషయంలో ఏ మాత్రం రాజీలేదనే విషయాన్ని మన అంతా స్పష్టం చేద్దాం: ముస్లింల ప్రతినిధులతో సీఎం pic.twitter.com/KdoYYG8svR — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) July 19, 2023

“This is your government working for the interests of the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Don’t get unduly worried about it,” he said.

Jagan said that streamlining religious practices can only work if the Centre, Law Commission, and Supreme Court address it with various personal law bodies.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the well-being and welfare of minorities and vulnerable groups, Jagan asked the delegation to resist ‘false propaganda’ about the rights of Muslim women under the UCC.

“Parents would never show partiality to their children. We will all make it clear that there will be no compromise on Muslim women’s rights. Think about the steps you would take as chief minister and give me your recommendations,” he urged.