WordPress Theme Development course in Hyderabad: Siasat offers free classes from today

Hyderabad: Good news for those who are looking for a WordPress Theme Development course in Hyderabad as Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre is going to start free classes of the course on August 11 (Free classes will be provided for the first five days of the course).

The timing of class will be 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Am I eligible for the course?

It is one of the common questions asked by the students.

Yes, you are eligible for the course if you want to learn website development. It is one of the important courses for computer science engineering, B.Sc., BCA, and MCA students.

No prior knowledge of coding is needed to join the course. During the course, all the concepts needed by the beginner will be covered.

What will be covered in the course?

In the Python web development course which is in high demand in Hyderabad, skills such as HTML, JavaScript, CSS, PHP, WordPress, and SQL (CRUD operations) will be covered.

Although it is a foundation course, it will make students familiar with WordPress Theme Development.

Benefit of WordPress Theme Development course in Hyderabad

Don’t miss the golden opportunity to learn WordPress Theme Development as it improves the chances of entry into the IT sector.

The classes will be conducted at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Ground floor, Siasat office, opposite Ramakrishna Theatre, Abids.

For more details, one can dial cellphone numbers 9000191481 or 9393876978.