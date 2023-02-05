Work by self-help groups garnering praise from different parts of world: Nitish

Katihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday heaped praise on women associated with self-help groups for the work undertaken by them, as part of his government’s rural livelihoods project, to improve the economic status of their families.

He noted that the number of ‘Jeevika didi’ as the self-help group women are referred to has surged to 1.30 crore in the state.

Interacting with media persons in Katihar during his Samadhan Yatra’, Kumar said, “Jeevika Didis are doing splendid jobs, and this model (Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project) has ensured women get empowered in a big way. Their work is earning appreciation from different parts of the world.”

Also Read Cong or Third Front? Nitish plays his cards close to his chest for 2024

A senior official of the government, who is associated with the project, said women have been able to empower themselves and improve the economic condition of their families through a range of livelihood interventions, which include agricultural work, awareness generation over social ills, and other health sector-related jobs.

Launched in 2006, the project has so far benefited 590,000 households across the state, he said.