Work for development of Gajuwaka constituency: AP Tourism Minister urges officials

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Friday called on the public representatives and officials to work for the development of the Gajuwaka constituency in coordination.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the minister said that development and welfare schemes have been implemented since the formation of their government. He said the land acquisition problems of steel plant, APIIC, Gangavaram port-related problems in the constituency have been there for a long time.

“It is a fast-growing area and problems needs to be addressed accordingly,” he said.

“I call upon the public representatives and officials to work for the development of the Gajuwaka constituency in coordination,” he added.

Legislator Thippala Nagireddy also addressed the press conference and said that people in the constituency are working hard for its overall development.

District Collector Dr A. Mallikarjuna said the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has given top priority to infrastructure development in the Gajuwaka constituency, a key industrial area in GVMC.

“Public representatives were asked to bring issues in their area to the attention of the conference. They are being discussed and appropriate action is being taken,” he said.

Legislator T Nagireddy said the minister was initiating a resolution of tackling key issues in Gajuwaka with the help of officials.

“All those who have been given land by the government have been urged to resolve their problems expeditiously. The focus should be on tackling pollution and traffic problems and the problems of Gangavaram and APIIC should be addressed expeditiously,” he said.