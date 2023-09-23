Work for installing CCTV cameras begins in Jadavpur University

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University (JU) authorities informed on Saturday that the process of installing CCTV cameras on the campus has commenced.

A total of 10 locations have been identified where the work for installing 29 artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras has started.

The decision to install CCTV cameras was taken following the ragging related death of a fresher at the students’ hostel of JU on August 10.

It is learnt that of the total 29 CCTV cameras, 26 will be installed within the campus while three will be installed in its periphery. One camera will be installed at the entrance of the main students’ hostel where the mishap took place on August 10, which is located outside the campus.

“The entrance and exit gates of the university campus have been given special focus for installing the CCTV cameras. Two CCTV cameras will be installed in each of these gates. The administrative building of the university will also be brought under CCTV surveillance,” a JU insider said.

He said that all past attempts to install CCTV cameras on the campus did not turn out to be fruitful mainly because of the resistance from a section of the students’ unions.

“However, this time there was not much resistance, probably because of the tragic death of the first year student,” he added.

Besides installing the CCTV cameras, the JU authorities have also taken a decision to deploy former defence personnel in the varsity’s security team. JU insiders said that a total of 30 retired army personnel will be deputed for this purpose.