Work on Charminar multi level parking complex to begin soon

Hyderabad: A plan for the multi level parking complex at Charminar bus stand is ready for execution.

There is no car parking near historic Charminar and the tourists who come to visit this 400-year-old historic monument face great difficulties in parking their vehicles.

During the days of unified Andhra Pradesh, there was a plan to convert a government building into a parking complex but the project was not taken off.

After the formation of separate Telangana special attention is being paid to restore the historic monuments. The minister of Municipal Administration and its principal secretary D Arvind are taking a keen interest in this regard.

Charminar bus stand was demolished to set up a temporary parking arrangement. But the whole bus stand area is full of garbage and dirt.

A netizen has recently sent a picture of a garbage pile to KTR and Arvind Kumar with an appeal to solve the parking problem.

In his reply, D Arvind informed that in response to the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s proposal, an HMDA team has visited Coimbatore to review the multi level parking facility there and a multi level parking design is being prepared and the work on the project will begin soon.