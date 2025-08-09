Workers’ union seeks swift action on pending death insurance claims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has called for the state government to renew and strengthen the Rs 5 lakh Accident Insurance Scheme forthwith for transport and non-transport auto drivers, Home Guards, and journalists that expired on October 8, 2024.

As per TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin, the scheme, operational since 2015, ensured crucial social security to more than 13.11 lakh beneficiaries. Its lapse has left thousands of people without coverage, exposing them and their families to financial insecurity in case of accidents.

The union also raised the issue of 454 unsettled claims worth Rs 22.7 crore between 2019 and 2024, pointing to inept coordination between the Labour Department, Transport Department, and insurance companies. Salauddin pointed out such delays undermine the state’s commitments for worker welfare and call for administrative reform at the earliest.

The TGPWU has made the following demands:

Decentralisation of scheme implementation under the Transport Department for effective execution

Enhancement of coverage to Rs 10 lakh, including accidental disability and hospitalisation benefits

Securing uninterrupted policy renewals to avoid protection gaps

Organising awareness campaigns to enhance beneficiary awareness of the scheme and claims mechanism.

Appeal for death insurance claim of deceased workers

In a separate but related appeal, the union has written to the Telangana Labour Minister and the Principal Secretary of the Labour Department regarding three pending accidental death insurance claims of gig workers covered under the Social Security Scheme dated 30.12.2023.

Despite all documents being submitted to the concerned insurance agency six months ago, the claims of Ahmed Bin Abdul Quder (Swiggy delivery worker), G. Sham Sunder (Uber bike taxi driver), and Lokurthi Naresh (Zomato delivery worker) remain unresolved.

Referring to the scheme as a “life-saving initiative” for those who keep cities safe and connected, Salauddin appealed to the chief minister and Labour Department to act immediately.

Accident Insurance Scheme was initiated to offer financial aid to drivers’ families, Home Guard personnel, and journalists in the event of accidental disability or death. Its lapse is against the backdrop of frequent pleas from unions to increase social security coverage for unorganised and risk-prone occupations in Telangana.