Hyderabad: Cinema is often seen as a source of action, romance, and comedy. But films can also do something much more powerful. They can bring social issues into the spotlight, start conversations, and help people understand topics that are usually ignored or considered uncomfortable. One such topic is HIV and AIDS.

AIDS is still surrounded by stigma in many parts of India. Even today, people face discrimination because of a lack of awareness and education. On AIDS Day 2025, it is important to talk about the disease, how it affects lives, and why compassion matters. Bollywood has made several meaningful films that encourage viewers to learn, think, and support those living with HIV.

Let us look at five important Bollywood films that spread awareness about HIV.

1. My Brother Nikhil

This emotional film tells the story of Nikhil, a talented swimmer who learns that he is HIV positive. He is rejected by society and even his family, except for his supportive sister and partner. The film shows how stigma can break a person and why acceptance is important.

2. Phir Milenge

Shilpa Shetty plays an advertising executive who loses her job after her HIV diagnosis. Inspired by the Hollywood film Philadelphia, this movie highlights workplace discrimination and the fight for justice, handled with care and sensitivity.

3. Zahir, from Dus Kahaniyaan

This short film focuses on the consequences of silence and lack of awareness. After a painful incident between two neighbours, the truth about HIV comes to light. The story highlights consent, responsibility, and the stigma attached to the disease.

4. Nidaan

This heartbreaking film shows the journey of a teenage girl who contracts HIV through a blood transfusion. The film centers on her family as they try to support her and make her remaining time meaningful.

5. Positive

Farhan Akhtar’s short film explores a son’s struggle to forgive his father, who is dying from AIDS. The story captures the emotional turmoil a family faces when dealing with the illness.

These films continue to educate viewers, spread hope, and encourage a kinder, more informed society.