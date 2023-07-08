World Bank President Ajay Banga to travel to India next week to attend G20 meeting

These meetings will play a very significant role in shaping global economic agendas and policies, according to officials.

World Bank President Ajay Banga (Photo: Twitter)

Washington: World Bank President Ajay Banga will travel to India next week to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to the development lender.

This would be Banga’s first trip to India after he took over as the World Bank president last month.

Gujarat is hosting four meetings of G20 in the first two weeks of July.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for business representatives to share their perspectives, insights and policy recommendations on various economic and business-related topics and will play a very significant role in shaping global economic agendas and policies, according to officials.

