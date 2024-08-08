World Bank prez Ajay Banga assures Telangana CM of supporting key projects

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with WB president Ajay Banga.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy met with World Bank President Ajay Banga in the United States on Wednesday, August 7, where they discussed potential collaborations aimed at positively impacting the state.

During their hour-long meeting, they agreed to form a cross-functional team to develop viable projects.

The World Bank’s support is expected to enhance several of Reddy’s key initiatives, including the Musi River rejuvenation project, the establishment of a skills university, the Future City concept, citizens’ healthcare, and the development of Hyderabad 4.0.

Additionally, the World Bank team expressed interest in supporting the vision for a ‘Net Zero City’ in Telangana.

The chief minister was pleased after the World Bank expressed support for several key initiatives of the state government during the more-than-an-hour meeting.

It was decided to form cross-functional teams to rapidly develop viable projects in various areas. The World Bank’s backing is expected to significantly boost projects such as the Musi River rejuvenation, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare, and Hyderabad 4.0 development

The World Bank highlighted its past success in generating positive outcomes in the region through various project initiatives and conveyed its delight and optimism regarding the chief minister’s vision for the state.

