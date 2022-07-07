World Chocolate Day: 6 must-try chocolate desserts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ‘Chocolate’ is one of the greatest and most versatile inventions of mankind which can be molded into any type or form you like. Be it a cake, ice cream, bar, or mousse, it is that best friend which has been on our side from the most difficult of days to the happiest of times.

In fact, love for chocolate is so widespread that, every year, people from all around the world come together on July 7 to celebrate the delicious treat.

Well, it is that special day today and yet another excuse for you to indulge in your love for the brown bean. So, if you’re looking for desserts and places to gorge on the universal favorite in Hyderabad, let us guide you through it!

We have compiled a list of the six most irresistible, decadent, and rich chocolate desserts from some of Hyderabad’s popular eateries. Scroll ahead to tantalize your taste buds.

1. Triple Chocolate Waffle- Funnel Hill Creamery

2. Paris Brest- Feranoz

3. Theo’s Signature Chocolate Tart – Theobroma

4. Chocolate Lava Cake- Matter of Batter

5. Gianduja Explosion- Feu Dessert Bar

6. Classic Italian Hot Chocolate- Fonce Chocolatier