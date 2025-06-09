World class universities in the US face Trump wrath; education system in shock

US President Donald Trump has targeted top US universities during his second term. He has been waging a war on Ivy League universities for the past few weeks. He has particularly targeted institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Dartmouth, and the University of Pennsylvania. This move has shocked the American higher education system. Academia now faces a significant challenge fighting against the administration.

Trump’s attacks also have a political dimension. They are viewed as a conservative strategy to reduce the influence of liberalism in higher education. They could be aimed at eroding the Democratic Party’s traditional support base.

The affected universities, which include those with funding cuts, are located in areas where the Democrats received strong support. Many of these institutions are now facing funding cuts and grant restrictions, which have significantly impacted their research and educational programmes. Conservatives have often complained about a bias in these institutions.

Resentment against education system

Some view that these are part of the Trump administration’s effort to reshape higher education. One speculation is that Trump harbours resentment towards Ivy League schools for not granting him an honorary degree or inviting him to speak at graduation, despite his graduation from the Wharton School. Most recent American presidents have graduated from Ivy League universities, including Trump, who attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

In the first few months of 2024, the Trump administration has moved aggressively to strip federal funding from prominent colleges and universities. On March 10, the administration took action against Harvard, Columbia, NYU, and 60 other institutions. It also started investigations into possible violations of the Civil Rights Act due to incidents of anti-Semitic harassment.

More than $10 billion in research grants have been cut. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has apprehended student activists. International students are not eligible for admission to Harvard, which also risks losing its tax exemption status.

Harvard risks losing its tax-exempt status. These actions have raised tensions among Ivy League universities.

Accreditation under threat

Many universities initially chose to adhere to Trump’s policies. They have agreed to enhance on-campus security and also allow oversight in some specific departments. Columbia has been warned that failing to address anti-Semitic harassment incidents adequately could jeopardize its accreditation. Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania have also suspended hundreds of millions in research grants. The Department of Education is investigating ten universities for alleged anti-Semitism and has warned others that similar inquiries may occur. Furthermore, it is examining 52 universities for illegal race-based projects. Trump has introduced new guidelines aimed at limiting international student admissions, including a cap on visas, and he has publicly criticized Harvard, stating, “Harvard needs to behave itself.”

The confrontation marked a dramatic battle between Harvard, America’s oldest and wealthiest University and the president, Donald Trump. “Everyone knows that Harvard has lost its way,” Trump posted in X.

“Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds.”

Harvard is hit hard

Harvard is hard hit both financially and otherwise. They include funding cuts and agreeing to follow new federal oversight rules, including scrutiny of curricula, admissions, and research priorities.

Taking legal action, Harvard has initiated court proceedings and received temporary relief when a federal judge suspended the policy that restricted international students from obtaining visas.

As to the reason for Trump targeting the Ivy League institutions, the administration has offered various explanations. Some believe that during the 2024 Presidential campaign, Trump pledged to cut funding and accreditation for colleges that propagate “anti-Semitic propaganda.”

After he returned to the White House in 2024, Trump launched a campaign targeting Ivy League schools. The White House says this campaign was prompted by concerns that these schools are not doing enough to deal with anti-Semitism on their campuses. This concern has grown due to the anti-Israel protests at US universities since the Gaza conflict escalated.

It is unclear how long the Trump versus Academia confrontation will continue. It all depends on how long the affected institutions can withstand the pressure. Will it fight back or comply with the White House?

No end in sight to harassment

Even if the targeted universities refuse to change their policies soon, some will start changing on their own. For example, Michigan, Ohio State, and the University of California have already made changes, and more to follow.

International students hoping to join these elite institutions now face uncertainty and must consider alternatives in other countries. They contribute vast amounts of dollars mainly to the US economy.

Some are considering universities in other countries as alternatives. It is said that it takes years to build an institution but only moments to tear one down. The conflict is escalating, and the affected universities may pursue more legal avenues. If it continues, American universities may lose talent, even as the Trump administration doubles down on its actions.