World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices surge to lakhs of rupees

The ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match at the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to be played on October 14, have surged to lakhs of rupees in the secondary market.

Currently, tickets for the match are available at prices as high as Rs 4,529,034 on the Viagogo website. Previously, they had exceeded Rs 57 lakh.

(Screengrab from Viagogo)

It is surprising that tickets, which cost a mere Rs 2000 on the BookMyShow website, the official platform for purchasing World Cup 2023 tickets, are being sold for lakhs of rupees on the secondary market.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to release approximately four lakh World Cup tickets, but prices in the secondary market show no signs of cooling down.

In a media release, the BCCI has announced that the general sale of tickets for all tournament matches will begin at 8 pm IST today. However, it remains to be seen how quickly tickets for the World Cup matches, especially India vs Pakistan, will be sold.

It’s not just the ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup that have increased; hotel room prices in Ahmedabad have also risen as the match will be held in the capital city of Gujarat.

This match, which is the 12th of the tournament, has caused hotel room prices in the city to increase tenfold, reaching Rs 1 lakh per day.

The escalation in ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup and hotel room prices in Ahmedabad has triggered anger among cricket fans.