World Cup: Why netizens slam Shakib Al Hasan after Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match?

In the 38th match of the ICC World Cup knockout stage, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets. However, later, netizens began slamming Shakib Al Hasan over his ‘timed out’ appeal.

On Monday, after winning the toss, Bangladesh chose to bowl first. During Sri Lanka’s batting, Angelo Matthews walked out to bat after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama but encountered issues with his helmet strap. He signaled for a replacement, which prompted Bangladesh to appeal for a ‘time out.’

Mathews was observed engaging in an animated discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth, explaining that he had an issue with the helmet strap. However, the Sri Lankan cricketer was instructed to leave the field.

Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

Angelo Mathews became the first international cricketer to be ‘timed out’ after not being prepared to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket against Bangladesh in a World Cup match. He left the field after umpire accepted Shakib Al Hasan’s appeal.

According to article 40.1.1 of the ICC rules, “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

Article 40.1.2 states: “In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above.”

Mathews’ wicket was not credited to any bowler as per the rule. This occurrence has never happened in international cricket before.

Netizens slam Shakib Al Hassan

Netizens criticized Shakib Al Hasan for his decision to appeal for ‘Timed out.’

One of them wrote, “Shakib lost his respect”.

Another person commented, “Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today. Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews had to walk back to the dugout after Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan appealed for a timed-out during the ICC ODI World Cup.”

— Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) November 6, 2023

Defending his decision, Shakib Al Hasan said, “If it’s in the laws, I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but I felt like I was at war. So I had to make a decision to ensure that my team wins, and whatever I had to do, I had to do it. Right or wrong, there will be debates. But if it’s in the rule, I don’t mind taking those chances.”