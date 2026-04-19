“Taj Mahal has its own speciality, but when I speak to experienced heritage scholars, many have the opinion that Hyderabad’s history has far more depth and layers,” said Roshan Khundmiri, co-founder of Sangat, as the beautiful melody of Kun Faya Kun drifts through the twilight air. The statement served as the emotional anchor for an evening that felt like a quiet revolution in how we view the city’s past.

Held on Saturday, April 18, to mark World Heritage Day 2026, the heritage event was a high-profile collaboration between the Department of Heritage Telangana, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), and Sangat- a cultural initiative by the Tamarind Tree Foundation Trust.

Inforgraphics at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park on World Heritage Day (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Support for the evening also came from the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) and the National Institute of Urban Management to curate an enlightening heritage walk with a Qawwali performance.

Waking the Qutb Shahi Tombs and Bagh Baoli

For most Hyderabadis, the “Seven Tombs” are a familiar silhouette against the skyline. But for those attending this specific celebration, the focus shifted from the towering mausoleums to the subterranean magic of the park’s 6 water systems and the conservation efforts gone in the park.

“Today is the first time that Bagh Baoli has been illuminated with such vibes,” Roshan noted, gesturing to the restored arches of the stepwell. “Hyderabad has not seen any events in this location before today. A lot of people visit the tombs, but not many are aware of the story behind the Baoli itself.“

Glimpses of the heritage walk organised by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The preceding hour-long heritage walk served as a masterclass in “slow conservation” and understanding the significance of the location. Rather than a dry list of dates and facts, the discussion highlighted the 14 years of rigorous work undertaken by the AKTC to restore the Qutb Shahi Tombs. The conversation centred on the monumental effort to strip away layers of modern cement and neglect, replacing them with traditional lime mortar and hand-carved basalt, ensuring the structures do not just survive as monuments, but “breathe” as they did four centuries ago.

“We chose to celebrate the history of Hyderabad here to spotlight the Tombs for the UNESCO Heritage List,” Roshan tells Siasat.com. “We arranged a heritage walk first so that visitors connect with the place and learn why we are here on World Heritage Day. We want to create awareness that Hyderabad by itself has a huge history.“

Creating the Sama of Deccan

As the sun dipped behind the royal domes, the evening transitioned from the physical to the metaphysical. Pairing a walk through stone ruins with a Qawwali performance was a deliberate choice.

“People connect with music, so it was a necessary addition to the evening“, he explained, referencing the three-fold nature of Qawwali: a connection to the divine, the delivery of a message, and the personal interpretation that grows on the listener.

This philosophical triad was mirrored in the Sufi band Roohaniyat’s performance; the choice of music specifically reflected these layers, featuring some timeless works of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Indeed, the performance transformed the restored landscape into a theatre of living culture.

Qawwali performance by Roohaniyat at Bagh Baoli (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

A call to the new generation

Beyond the music and the monumental stone, the evening carried a deeper plea for continuity. Roshan was vocal about the need for the “right narrative”, one built on rigorous archives and ground research rather than digital hearsay. “For Sangat, heritage is not a static relic to be admired from a distance; it is a lived experience that requires a new generation of custodians.”

“The youth need to come forward,” he urged, as the final notes of the Qawwali echoed through the necropolis. “There needs to be continuity even long after we are gone. Whether it’s through cooking, music, or reading, we want everyone to find their way to celebrate the Deccan heritage.”