World leaders offer condolences on Manmohan Singh’s death; cremation on Dec 28

Leaders from across the world including, the US, Canada, France, and Sri Lanka have expressed grief over the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and recalled his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at AIIMS, Delhi, late on December 26. He was 92. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

His passing also witnessed people from various fields sharing their anecdotes about him. The social media was flooded with pictures that people posted along with the former prime minister and shared their memories with fondness and nostalgia.

World leaders pay tribute to former Indian Prime Minister

Leaders from Afghanistan, Maldives, Mauritius, and Nepal also paid their tributes to Singh.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called him “one of the greatest champions of the bilateral strategic partnership.”

“Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades,” US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.

Offering condolences to the people of India for the passing of Singh, Blinken said the leadership of the former prime minister in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship.

“At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh’s passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together,” Blinken said.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said “India has lost a great man” and France a true friend, in the person of Dr Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India.”

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued a message of condolence and called the former prime minister “a visionary leader”.

“On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr Manmohan Singh’s family, and his countless admirers worldwide,” the message read.

“A visionary leader, Dr Singh’s influence transcended national boundaries. As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, his transformative policies, like the Right to Education Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, reflected his steadfast commitment to equity and inclusivity.”

“A tireless advocate of international collaboration, he forged lasting alliances, contributed to coalitions like BRICS, and showcased remarkable diplomacy through achievements such as the Indo-US nuclear agreement,” the message said.

“His humility, intellect, and dedication to public service will forever inspire future generations. May his soul find peace and be united with the divine!”

China also paid tributes to Singh saying that he made a “positive contribution” to the development of India-China relations recalling a key agreement signed between the two countries during his tenure to address the vexed boundary issue.

Singh has made a positive contribution to the development of India-China relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was saddened to learn of the passing of his former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom. Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends,” he said.

Former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said in a post on X, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader and an extraordinary statesman. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of India. His legacy will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/qdpoz8njmJ — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) December 27, 2024

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a “benevolent father figure” and a good friend of Maldives.

So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives. @HCIMaldives pic.twitter.com/I0vnfimKpl — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) December 26, 2024

“So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives,” Nasheed said.

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa called him a “visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalisation.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. A visionary economist and the architect of India’s economic liberalization, his contributions shaped a new era for India. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the people of India.”

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons.

Calling him an “unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan”, Karzai profoundly mourned Singh’s passing and expressed his deepest condolences.

#India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India.

May his soul find… pic.twitter.com/ZrY5bCFVIR — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) December 26, 2024

“India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Dr. Manmohan Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace,” Karzai said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim wrote a heartfelt message on X for his “honoured and cherished friend”.

“The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India’s economic reforms. As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh was the midwife of India’s emergence as one of the world’s economic giants,” he posted on X.

The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh.



Obituaries, essays and books a plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India’s economic reforms. As Prime… pic.twitter.com/44bA3s7vst — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) December 27, 2024

“…The praise that will follow in the days ahead will be truly well-deserved. Dr Manmohan Singh, slightly awkward as a politician but undeniably upright, steadfast and resolute as a statesman, leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

“To me, he will be all that and much more. Not many people know this, and it is time that I share it with Malaysians: during the years of my incarceration, he extended a kindness that he didn’t have to… He offered scholarships for my children, particularly my son, Ihsan. Although I had declined the gracious offer, such a gesture undoubtedly showed his extraordinary humanity and generosity, demonstrative, as the Bard would have it, of a man so full of “the milk of human kindness,” Ibrahim posted.

“In those dark days, as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever. Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan,” he posted.

Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth conveyed his condolences. “Saddened by the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. His vision has not only allowed India to foster enhanced progress, he also had a keen interest in the advancement of friendly countries, including Mauritius. Our prayers are directed towards his family and all those bereaved,” Jugnauth posted on X.

Saddened by the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. His vision has not only allowed India to foster enhanced progress, he also had a keen interest in the advancement of friendly countries, including Mauritius. Our prayers are directed towards his family and all those bereaved. — Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (@KumarJugnauth) December 27, 2024

Singh, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up India’s economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in global financial and economic sectors.

Seven-day National mourning announced after Manmohan Singh’s death

The government of India announced a seven-day national mourning will be observed and that Singh’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

The government said in a press release, “It has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025 both days inclusive. During this period the National flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning. It has also been decided that the state funeral will be accorded to late Dr. Manmohan Singh.”

“The National flag shall also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian Missions/High Commissions of India abroad,” it added.

The Telangana government has also declared a holiday on December 27 for government offices and educational institutions.

former PM to be cremated on December 28

Singh would be cremated on December 28 and his final journey will commence from the AICC headquarters at 9.30 am, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Several leaders cutting across party lines, including Union ministers and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, also paid their tributes to the former two-term prime minister who died on Thursday night.

PM Narendra Modi said Singh’s life would always serve as a lesson for the future generations on how someone can rise above deprivation and struggles to attain the heights of success.

“As prime minister, his contribution to the country’s development and progress will always be remembered,” he added.

Manmohan Singh’s beginnings in Amritsar shapes his legacy

Born to Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur on September 26, 1932 in Gah village of the Punjab province of undivided India (now Pakistan), Singh passed his matriculation examination in 1948. His family migrated to Amritsar after Partition in 1948 after living shortly in Haldwani.

Manmohan Singh completed his intermediate and graduation in economics from the Hindu College here before moving out of the city to pursue higher studies in Panjab University’s Hoshiarpur campus.

His academic career took him from Punjab to the University of Cambridge, UK, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics. Singh followed this with a DPhil in Economics from Nuffield College of Oxford University.

Singh’s half-brother Surjit Singh Kohli said the former prime minister had deep affection for his grandmother, who raised him following his mother’s death when he was very young.

After migrating to India, the Manmohan Singh family settled in a small rented house in Amritsar till he graduated.

A few years ago, Singh attended the convocation-cum-alumni meet of the Hindu College in Amritsar as chief guest and interacted with the staff like an ordinary person, reminiscing old memories, retired Hindu College professor Rajinder Loomba said.

Raj Kumar (71), an Amritsar resident, told PTI Videos that Singh used to live in Petha Wala Bazaar near the Golden Temple. The house where the Singh family lived is in a dilapidated state now, Kumar said.

Some locals recalled Singh as someone who always took pains for Amritsar, saying the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government he headed sanctioned several projects for the holy city.

(With inputs of PTI)