World views India not just as market, but also potential defence partner: Modi

Bengaluru: Aero India reflects the approach of ‘New India’, and its expanding capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Aero India 2023, on Monday.

In his address on the inaugural day of the grand air show in Bengaluru, PM Modi said, “The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru’s sky is giving a testimony that the new heights is the truth of a New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even surpassing them,” he added.

He said the presence of around 100 nations at the event shows that the world’s trust in India has increased manifold.

“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that there was a time when Aero India was considered just a show, but the approach has changed over the last few years.

“Aero India reflects the new approach of a New India. There was a time when it was considered just a show. In the past few years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it’s not just a show but also a showcase of India’s growing strength. It also focuses on the scope of the Indian defence industry and our self-confidence. Today, India is not just a market but also a potential defence partner,” he added.

PM Modi also appealed to the youth to use their technological skills in boosting the country’s defence sector.

“I urge the youth to use their expertise in the field of technology, use it for empowering the country’s defence sector and open new innovations. Today, the world sees India not just as a defence market but also as a potential defence partner,” PM Modi added.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities of the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.