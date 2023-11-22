World’s 1st 3D printed temple comes up in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: Devotees in Telangana’s Siddipet district are in for a treat as the first-ever 3D-printed temple in the world opened its doors on Wednesday, November 22.

The 3D temple has three gopurams and three sanctums built using 3D printing techonology. The sanctums are – a square shivalay for Lord Shiva, a lotus-shaped for Goddess Parvatii, and a modak for Lord Ganesha.

The under-construction sanctum modak

The temple which is 35.5 feet tall and spread over 4,000 sq feet, was constructed by Hyderabad-based Apsuja Infratech in collaboration with Simpliforge Creations.

According to Simpliforge Creations, it took three months to build the 3D printing which was built using robotic construction and an in-house development system.

However, other structures such as pillars and flooring are built with cement. In total, it took less than six months to build the entire temple.

Simpliforge Creations chief operating officer Amit Ghule said there were many challenges along the road.

“The construction takes care of the structural requirements, principles of temple design, and 3D printing requirements while dealing with the challenges of in-site construction,” he said.